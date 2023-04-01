National Award Winning music composer Amit Trivedi who has a repertoire of hit songs is all set to perform in Hyderabad once again. Amit Trivedi is known for his innovative and experimental approach to music composition. He is known for his signature blend of folk and contemporary music, his performances are a treat for music lovers of all ages.

The famous singer will perform for the Signature green vibes in Hyderabad on 31st March at Boulder Hills Golf Club. Known for his distinctive music, Amit has a massive fan following, and his unique and immersive live shows are an experience in themselves.

Amit Trivedi’s performance in Hyderabad is the last of the many shows he performed this month. The month was full of power-packed performances starting from Ranchi, Delhi, Ajmer, Calicut, and Mumbai and ending in the city of Nizams in Hyderabad.

Talking about performing in Hyderabad, Amit Trivedi said, “’I’m thrilled to be performing in Hyderabad once again and doing what I love most, live shows! The city has a rich legacy when it comes to music and musicians, and I feel honored to be a part of it. The performance is particularly special because it’s a celebration of music in the midst of nature, featuring locally inspired food, masterclasses with green creators, and green activities promoting harmony with the environment. I hope that the city will shower me with their love and blessings like always.”

If you are in Hyderabad, catch Amit Trivedi’s performance and witness the magic of his music.

