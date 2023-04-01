Known for belting out chartbuster hits such as ‘Mercy’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and ‘Genda Phool’ among many others, rapper Badshah has a unique playlist that he listens to. He has been doing noteworthy work in Bollywood films as well.

Going beyond hip-hop, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has a playlist that includes unusual choices for a rapper, such as Amit Trivedi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What does his playlist look like? Badshah told IANS: “‘Players’ by me and Karan Aujla, ‘Escapism’ by Raye, ‘Ek Din Pyaar’ by MC Stan, ‘Ghodey Pe Sawar’ by Amit Trivedi and ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ by King.”

37-year-old Badshah’s latest release is his album ‘3:00 AM Sessions‘ from which the song ‘Sanak’ is currently ruling on social media. The track in just two weeks has garnered 8,515,027 views on the streaming website Youtube.

For more news and updates on Badshah stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Sonam Kapoor Called Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise “The Stuff Of Her Teenage Wet Dreams” While Comparing Them To Robert Pattinson From Twilight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News