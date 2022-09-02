The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is all set to release in theatres next week. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the fans are super excited to see what the mythological-thriller film holds for them.

Well, the film will hit the theatre on September 9th. However, there’s good news for all you fans. You can now enjoy the upcoming Magnus opus at just Rs 75. Yes, you read that absolutely right! Read on to know how.

As per reports by Time Of India, the Multiplex Association Of India (MAI) and cinemas across the country have now decided to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ in India on September 16. On occasion, they have decided to offer tickets at just Rs 75. Mind is equal to blown. You might question how the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra came into the picture.

Well, the film is set to release on September 9 while the film fraternity has decided to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16, so you all fans can easily enjoy the mythological-based film with the offer of buying its tickets at just Rs 75. Amid the whole boycott of Bollywood and Brahmastra trend, this is great news, Woohoo!

Talking about National Cinema Day, this decision from the MAI came days after theatres in the US announced that they would offer movie tickets for just. $3. As per ETimes, MAI stated, “National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. It also celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. It is an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet”.

Would you love to watch Brahmastra at just Rs 75? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

