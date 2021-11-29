Indie music artist Nikitaa is currently ruling the hearts and the charts with her recently released album ‘High Priestess’. Music director Amaal Mallik sings praises about her.

Advertisement

A year in the making, the album which features 12 tracks, blends RnB, Pop and some Hip-Hop inspiration sprinkled in with darker, bold and sensual sensibilities.

Advertisement

Music director Amaal Mallik, who is known for hits like ‘Airlift’, ‘Kapoor and Sons’, ‘Badrinath ki Dulhaniya’, ‘Golmaal 4’ and many more, has praised the talented singer-songwriter for her debut album. Praising her work, Amaal Mallik said, “‘High Priestess’, the entire album and the song is truly a powerful and masterful display of Pop RnB by a young talented artist Nikitaa.”

Amaal Mallik added, “The music throughout her album has the right balance of Indian influence in its notes that will be respected by the Indian audience and a soundscape that even a global audience can wrap around their ears.”

Lauding her grit, the music composer Amaal Mallik said, “I’ve seen her speak about the journey of this album that she has created through the lockdown last year and it’s truly commendable for an indie artist of her age to be able to write, record, produced and compose most of the music herself and put out her honest self out there for the world. My top 3 picks would be High Priestess, Clutch & Goddess. I wish her all the luck, and I would love to work with her on something in the near future, she is definitely a talent to watch out for.”

Talking about the journey of her debut album, Nikitaa said, “I produced most of the album ‘High Priestess’ on my own at home in Mumbai, during the lockdowns of 2020.”

‘High Priestess’ is currently available on all streaming platforms.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif’s Mom Drops Her Phone While Getting In The Car, A Netizen Jokes “Jaldi Check Karo, Shaadi Ki Guest List Hogi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube