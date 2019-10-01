All Is Not Well Between Ajay Devgn & Bhuj: The Pride Of India’s Director?

Ajay Devgn who is currently shooting for Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is having a busy year. His last movie De De Pyaar De was a 100 crores success at the box office and now he has all the big releases lined up for next year. Bhuj: The Pride Of India is one of his upcoming films which is based on true events that happened during Indo-Pak war of 1971.

The movie is being made on a grand budget with the best of team and crew. Ajay Devgn who is playing the lead character of Indian Air Force Officer Squadron Leader (later wing commander) Vijay Karnik who also happens to be one of the producers of the movie is putting his heart and soul into this project. They have shot for their first schedule in Hyderabad and a plush song in Mandvi in Gujarat and a few action sequences including portions of climax. But according to the latest reports, all is not well between Ajay and the debutante director.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama has revealed that Ajay wants to go with the decision of National award winning action choreographer and stunt coordinator Peter Hein who along with Bulgarian and Vietnamese stunt designing teams are choreographing with high-paced thrilling actions. The source also revealed that director Abhishek has different plans for the film and said, “The producers and Ajay himself, wish to make this film on an ambitious, real yet grand scale so some of the best technicians have been employed for Bhuj: The Pride of India so budget will be high anyways. The makers are sparing no expenses to make sure that the film is a visual treat for the audiences. It was a historic event which needed to be showcased for all to see and Ajay is while-heartedly involved in the making of the film. Apart from an actor, he is well-versed in stunts, action and VFX and known to express his mind if he feels something is wrong. Buzz is that during the shoot in Kathda village (Gujarat), that certain differences arose between Ajay and the director. Expensive sets of Bhuj airport and replicas of IAF fighter planes had been constructed for action-packed climax sequences to shoot portions of the climax and certain issues arose between the director and Ajay. Minor creative differences can always arise between stars and directors but they get resolved almost immediately.”

The source further elaborated the scene and added, “It was during one such major action sequence when apparently, Ajay felt that it could be shot according to what action choreographer and stunt coordinator Peter Hein had visualised it. It had been happening a few times and Ajay had tried explaining to Abhishek. The director, being new, was taking time to shoot high-octane action scenes and though Peter Hein had everything planned Abhishek wanted it in another way. Apparently, the hours of shooting were fewer because Abhishek was taking his time to figure out some scenes and the budget was going high. Ajay is a very clear and level-headed actor and also a producer. He knows how being over budget can affect the box-office success of a film so he explained everything calmly to Abhishek. It almost escalated into an argument but everybody, including Abhishek saw reason and calmed down. The disagreements were sorted and after the Kutch shoot, as scheduled the next one resumed in Mumbai from September.”

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubatti and Ammy Virk in prominent roles. The movie will hit the screen next screen in August 14, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!