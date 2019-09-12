Alia Bhatt To Throw A Grand Bash On BF Ranbir Kapoor’s Father Rishi Kapoor’s Return?

Back in September 2018, Rishi Kapoor tweeted that he is leaving for New York for medical treatment and all of his fans were taken aback by the news. Everyone tried speculating as to what might be the reason for his ailment and it was only confirmed a few months later that the veteran actor had cancer. During his treatment in New York, many B-Town celebs visited the actor and amongst them was son Ranbir Kapoor’s alleged girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. She often flew to the city to meet and spend time with the family.

Now, when Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have finally returned to India after a year of treatment, it is said that Alia Bhatt is throwing a Welcome Home party for them. Well, that’s such a sweet gesture, right?

Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the Sadak 2 actress will host a bash for her reported future father-in-law at her dad-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s residence. It will be a warm family meet and greet of the two families. And we all know that a family meeting might also lead to the wedding talks.

Work-wise, Ranbir and Alia will share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film is slated for an early summer release in 2020. It is in the same year that the two are rumoured to get hitched. Let’s see if that would have happened.

