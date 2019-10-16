Alia Bhatt Roped In For Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Movie Based On Sudha Murthy’s Life?

Alia Bhatt has one of the most interesting lineups of films to her credit which includes Brahmastra, RRR, Sadak 2, Takth & GanguBai. The latest news is Alia has expanded the list of her varied upcoming projects, to add one more to it.

There was a news that suggested Alia was on a constant lookout for a biopic and it seems she has got one. Director of Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is coming up with a biopic on the life of Sudha Murthy.

A source close to Times Of India informed, “Alia Bhatt is being considered to play the character of ‘Sudha’ in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film that has been titled, ‘Murthy’. The official list of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced.”

Sudha Murthy has lived a very inspirational life to be the Chairperson of Infosys. It would be really interesting to see how Alia will get into this character to convince the audience. Also, the story will be relatable to a major chunk of the audience and that means it has the chances of becoming a box office hit.

Ashwiny, yesterday took to her Instagram account and posted an emotional note along with her picture with Sudha Murthy. Check out the note below:

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt came forward to support an initiative to raise funds through a painting exhibition for children suffering from heart diseases. “I have been told that kids are more positive than adults because they don’t know how bad the situation is and they don’t have a negative frame of mind. I feel that’s the reason they get cured faster,” said Alia, while inaugurating the exhibition named ‘Art for the Heart’ at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sharing her thoughts after inaugurating the exhibition, Alia said: “I visited Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of this hospital, which is Asia’s largest unit, and it’s a really good and proud thing for all of us. It’s the first year of ‘Art for the Heart’ initiative, where they are raising funds through this painting exhibition so that they can carry out heart surgery of kids.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!