The good news is on its way as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reached the hospital for the delivery of their first born. The videos of them entering the hospital in Mumbai are going viral on social media and fans are going gaga over it. The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year and ever since the parents-to-be have been busy doing the preparations for their newborn baby. Now, netizens on social media are reacting to the couple’s video of entering the hospital and trolling them for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 72 million followers on Instagram. The actress also happens to be quite active there and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing platform. Bhatt has also been teasing her pregnancy cravings on Instagram with her fam-jam and we are really excited for her to welcome the baby.

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt along with Ranbir Kapoor has reached the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where she’s reportedly getting admitted. Her mother Soni Razdan has also reached the hospital and we can’t wait for the couple to make the official announcement soon.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “ab tw clear he shadi se pehle pregnant hui thi.pregnant hoke ranbir ko majboor kia shadi karne ke liye.😂” Another user commented, “Shaadi to April me hua tha 🤣” A third user commented, “Matlab to confrm ho hi gya ki ye shaadi se pehle se hi pregnant thi 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on social media yet again? Tell us in the space below.

