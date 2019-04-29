Alia Bhatt Goes Gaga About Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor; Says, “He Makes Me Feel Different”

Alia Bhatt has always been vocal about her love and admiration for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The talented and pretty actress never let go off any chance to praise RK who is also starring opposite her in upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Alia spoke about working with Ranbir and how much she loves his work ethics. Alia said-

“I have always loved Ranbir as an actor – he’s just so fabulous on screen, he’s powerful yet so honest and complete. I’m feeling that even while we work together. It’s so nice to just see him be. He really inspires me to be a better version of myself at work. His work ethics are commendable and I’m still learning from him. I’ll continue learning from him. Even with Bachchan sir, who’s so giving and professional as an actor, it’s been amazing. His voice can alone give you goosebumps. The world is relatable. Brahmastra is not going to be a film, it will be an experience.”

Alia further shared how she’d always wanted to work with Ranbir as she said, “I’m actually very glad that the first time he and I are coming together is for a film like this. There was a time when I used to think – ‘When will I get to work with him? What will happen? And then this happened. Also, it has been a while since Brahmastra was conceptualised – it was five years ago right after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. That was also the time Ayan and I bonded. It was a very big moment for me when he offered me this part. I wasn’t who I’m today then but he still entrusted in me. It was a big deal for me and from that day to now, I have always looked forward to being on that set every day. Because it’s a new challenge each day and it has given me abandon as an actor. I have always felt that when Ranbir and I come together, it has to be magical and literally, it can’t get more magical than this. I’m saying all this with great hope and not being pompous about it. We’re working very hard towards that.”

Alia has never been vocal about her relationships but what made her open about her affair with Ranbir? Alia said, “Ranbir makes me feel different. Yes, it’s true that I was always a little wary of baring my private life out there, but with him, there’s a deep sense of comfort. He’s an amazing soul and there’s so much that I get to learn from him every day, not just as an artiste but also as a human being. I would just say that I’m in a happy space both professionally and personally.”

Meanwhile, Alia is all set to kickstart the shooting of Sadak 2 and Ranbir Kapoor is working on Brahmastra and Shamshera.

