Alia Bhatt Clicks With Ranbir Kapoor’s Pooch, Her Caption Will Wake The Animal Lover In You

Alia Bhatt is a true cat lover and that’s no more a secret. But the fact that she recently has begun sharing pictures of dogs, can rightly be attributed to the Ranbir Kapoor factor in her life. Fondly called RaLia by their fans, Ranbir and Alia have been spending quality time with each other amid the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Right from sharing pictures from Ranbir Kapoor’s home to getting clicked with his pets, Alia Bhatt has been winning our hearts. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Alia recently shared a beautiful sun-kissed post where she is seen spending some quality time with Ranbir’s pooch. Alia captioned the image as, “They make everything better.”

Check out the post here:

For those of you living under the rock, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently snapped in their building compound taking their pets for a walk. The couple made their first public appearance in 2018 during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. While the couple has not openly confessed to being in a relationship, their actions do speak louder than words.

Alia Bhatt was lauded far and wide when she stood rock solid by Ranbir Kapoor after the tragic demise of his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. While the couple may have not admitted to their relationship, their Instagram handles speak for themselves.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, south superstar Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Also, she has some exciting projects like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and father Mukesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback, Sadak 2, in her kitty.

