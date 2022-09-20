Alia Bhatt has been awarded the Best Actor at the prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for her commendable contribution to Indian cinema at the 38th-anniversary celebrations of the premier non-profit, socio-cultural and educational organization, Priyadarshini Academy.

This rare honour is bestowed upon outstanding national and international recipients annually and awards global recognition for their unparalleled excellence and immense contribution to their respective fields.

This year, exceptional achievers were felicitated virtually by Union Ministers, Govt. of India, at the Academy’s Awards presentation ceremony through a webinar scheduled for September 19, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Alia Bhatt said, “I want to thank the Priyadarshni Academy for bestowing me with the Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor. It’s a tremendous honour to be here today, one I’ll cherish for the years to come. India has the most incredible legacy of the arts, and I’m eternally grateful that our work is a part of it. Cinema teaches us the importance of believing in the beauty of dreams, to follow them with dedication and humility, and never quit.”

