Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore To Get A Sequel? Scripting In Process!

In 2012, Akshay Kumar and Prabhudeva collaborated for the first time for Rowdy Rathore and the duo became an instant hit. Now, seven years down the lane there are reports suggesting that the sequel for the action-comedy film is on the cards. Going by the reports of Mumbai Mirror, Shabina Khan gave a statement to the leading daily and said, “We are in the process of writing Rowdy Rathore 2 right now and inshallah, it will feature Akshay in the lead.”

Akshay Kumar has lately been doing social cause movies under commercial cinema and is making an impact on his audiences on a huge level. Shabina also said, Right from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to Padman, his films have ample of humour. He can manage anything and everything and is one of the only allrounders we have in the industry today.”

While Shabina refused to give any more details about the project but a source close to her gave the information that the film is expected to go on floors sometime next year.

The first installment of the movie revolves around the double role of Akshay, one in a role of an inspector named Vikram Singh Rathore and the other one as a local mugger named Shiva. The film was the official remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2006 Telugu actioner, Vikramarkudu and featured Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead of the movie.

Akshay is currently shooting for “Sooryavanshi“, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. Akshay plays the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the “Kesari” star in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Simmba“.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay’s love interest in the movie that also stars Neena Gupta, playing Akshay’s mother.

