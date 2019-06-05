Bharat Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Defining The Pure & Raw Stardom Of Salman Khan!

Bharat Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Bollywood actor Salman Khan starrer Bharat has finally hit the theatres today and undoubtedly has taken a mind blowing opening at the box office. The first day predictions were made around 30-40 crores but the film has gone past that.

According to the early trends which are flowing in, the film has collected in the range of 42-44 crores on its opening day which is huge. Not only it has become the highest opener of 2019 but it has also surpassed some biggies.

Despite the mixed reviews from the critics, the film is receiving overwhelming response from the audiences and fans all over. It’s making the right noise not only across the nation but also worldwide and the testimony of the same is that Bharat is the first ever film of superstar Salman Khan to be released in UAE and Gulf.

The Salman Khan fever has not left Australia as Bharat also becomes the biggest release in Australia as it releases in 75 plus location. Bharat is releasing across 70 countries overseas including UAE and Australia with more than 1300 screens.

The stardom of Salman Khan is hitting overseas and how, as it becomes the first ever Bollywood film to be released in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, and Jackie Shroff in the pivotal roles. The movie released today and will enjoy an extended weekend.

