Akshay Kumar’s Response To The Question Of His Assam Floods Donation Is Humbling!

Akshay Kumar has proven his love for the country over and over again; either through his films or his various initiatives for promoting government policies, helping the military raising funds or donations to disaster hit parts of the country!

So when the Bollywood Khiladi was among the firsts to donate a whopping 2 crore to Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help towards the loss of human and animal life in the famed Kaziranga National Park; it came as no shocker for his fans or industry folks! And now the actor has opened up about his frequent donations of such large sums.

Speaking about the same; the Holiday actor has said,” Honestly, jab maine paise diye, I didn’t feel good. But I felt really good when I got a call from the Assam Chief Minister (Sarbananda Sonowal), who told me that, ‘aapke donation ke baad, bahut saare aur bhi logon ne donation diya.’ That made me happy. I really feel that our nation is an amazing one. If there’s ever any problem, you just have to start something and then there’s a ripple effect. You know, when I worked on ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ app, you can’t imagine how many people made donations. India is a large-hearted nation. We just need a little push.”

Revealing some images that moved and startled him both the actor said,” One of the images that really affected me was of a mother holding her baby on her shoulders and wading through the flood waters. There was no expression of sadness or stress on her face. And that’s a dangerous sign. What all she must have gone through that she forgot all her sorrows. When I come across such photos, I am like, ‘it can happen to my wife or my daughter.’ Aisi photos bahut choobhtin hai. That’s why I did what I did.”

The actor further said,” I also saw some images of animals like rhinoceros, who were drowning, dying and screaming. We should all come together during such times – regardless of whether you can donate Rs 2 or 5 lakhs. That’s how a country is made. And humanity is all about that. I admit that God has given me a lot of money, so I give away without thinking twice. Kahaan leke jaane hai paise!?”

On the professional front; the actors latest release, Mission Mangal has been his fastest film to reach the 100 crore mark. Akshay’s calendar however is chock-a-block with back to back releases in Houseful 4, Good News, Laxmmi Bomb followed by Prithviraj Chauhan!

