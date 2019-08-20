Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Dethrones Ajay Devgn In Koimoi’s Power Index!

What a start it’s been for Akshay Kumar with Mission Mangal at the box office, surpassing all expectations and turning out to conquer the throne like a boss. Although there’s John Abraham’s Batla House giving it a competition, but there’s hardly anything affecting this space drama. The movie has reached the 100 crore mark within 5 days, and with that Akki has surpassed Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Power Index.

With 100 points more adding to Akshay’s existing 1100 points from all his (11) 100 crore films, Mission Mangal turns out to be another one added to the kitty. Although post De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn had been competing with Khiladi Kumar with the same number of points but overpowered owing to a movie in 200 crore club, Kumar has toppled Devgn and taken back his throne!

This brings Akshay Kumar back to 3rd position in the list, but what’s more exciting is to see whether the movie enters the 200 crore club and marks the actor’s debut for the 200 points!

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1200 0 0 0 1200 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 0 0 600 9. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 10. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 50 150 14.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

