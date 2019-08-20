Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Dethrones Ajay Devgn In Koimoi’s Power Index!

What a start it’s been for Akshay Kumar with Mission Mangal at the box office, surpassing all expectations and turning out to conquer the throne like a boss. Although there’s John Abraham’s Batla House giving it a competition, but there’s hardly anything affecting this space drama. The movie has reached the 100 crore mark within 5 days, and with that Akki has surpassed Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Power Index.
With 100 points more adding to Akshay’s existing 1100 points from all his (11) 100 crore films, Mission Mangal turns out to be another one added to the kitty. Although post De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn had been competing with Khiladi Kumar with the same number of points but overpowered owing to a movie in 200 crore club, Kumar has toppled Devgn and taken back his throne!
This brings Akshay Kumar back to 3rd position in the list, but what’s more exciting is to see whether the movie enters the 200 crore club and marks the actor’s debut for the 200 points!
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|600
|900
|100
|2400
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|9. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|10. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|50
|150
|14.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
