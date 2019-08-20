What a start it’s been for Akshay Kumar with Mission Mangal at the box office, surpassing all expectations and turning out to conquer the throne like a boss. Although there’s John Abraham’s Batla House giving it a competition, but there’s hardly anything affecting this space drama. The movie has reached the 100 crore mark within 5 days, and with that Akki has surpassed Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Power Index.

With 100 points more adding to Akshay’s existing 1100 points from all his (11) 100 crore films, Mission Mangal turns out to be another one added to the kitty. Although post De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn had been competing with Khiladi Kumar with the same number of points but overpowered owing to a movie in 200 crore club, Kumar has toppled Devgn and taken back his throne!

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar DETHRONES Ajay Devgn In Koimoi’s Power Index!
Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar Dethrones Ajay Devgn In Koimoi’s Power Index!

This brings Akshay Kumar back to 3rd position in the list, but what’s more exciting is to see whether the movie enters the 200 crore club and marks the actor’s debut for the 200 points!

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar12000001200
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan40020000600
9. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
10. Varun Dhawan400000400
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Vicky Kaushal020000200
13. Ayushmann Khurrana1000050150
14.Tiger Shroff100000100
15. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
16. Rajkummar Rao100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here