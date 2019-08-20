Vijay Sethupathi REACTS On Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Most Wonderful Actor’ Comment: “It, Maybe, Was By Mistake”

Shah Rukh Khan is known for being vocal of anything he likes or dislikes. He takes no time in appreciating good performances and snubbing the bad ones. Vijay Sethupathi in Super Deluxe is one of the recent ones, Badshah Khan has shared his opinion about.

Shah Rukh Khan, at a recent event of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, spoke briefly about Vijay Sethupathi’s performance in Super Deluxe. He was addressing the press conference at the event, in which he complimented Vijay. He labelled him the ‘most wonderful actor’ he has seen in his life.

Vijay Sethupathi, today attended the teaser launch of his upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, on which he was asked about his reaction on Shah Rukh Khan’s comment. To which he initially joked, “Maybe by mistake! (laughs), I was so happy, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t know whether he knows me or not; suddenly he comments this and I was so shocked.”

Now, that’s very humble of Vijay, isn’t it?

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the screens worldwide on October 2. The Telugu film co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. Chiranjeevi announced his upcoming Telugu biggie in an interview to daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela’s magazine, “B positive”.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi’s mentor in the film.

“It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back in the day, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” said Chiranjeevi, adding that it was his long-time desire to play a historic character.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!