Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s Grandmother Betty Kapadia Passes Away At 80

Dimple Kapadia’s mother and Akshay Kumar’s grandmother-in-law, Betty Kapadia has passed away late last night. Aged 80, she was hospitalized at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for over 20 days now due to health issues.

Back in October, granddaughter, Twinkle Khanna had shared a string of photographs from Betty Kapadia’s 80th birth anniversary. The entire family along with some close friends gathered for the big day, and had a gala time at the resort.

In one of the pictures shared by Twinkle, Akshay Kumar could be seen posing for a happy picture with Betty, who was sitting on a wheelchair. She captioned the post on her Instagram as, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries”

In fact, a few days ago, Twinkle, Akshay along with kids and grandmother Betty were seen outside a famous multiplex.

A source close to Times Of India had confirmed the news of Betty Kapadia’s death. As per some reports, the veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s mother, eighty years in age and was diagnosed with respiratory problems.

