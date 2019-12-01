Varun Dhawan-Shashank Khaitan’s Rannbhoomi To See Light Of The Day Finally?

Varun Dhawan is having a jam-packed schedule owing to the shoot of Coolie No. 1 and the promotions of Street Dancer 3D. Also, the actor recently signed up with Sriram Raghavan for Arun Khetarpal biopic. While the lad was supposed to start his work with Badlapur director, he might shift his focus on Shashank Khaitan’s Rannbhoomi, which was back-burnered.

It is learnt that on Friday, Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan had discussions on the project and finally, one can say that is will soon see the light of the day.

A close source to the development reveals, “Varun had a few doubts regarding the screenplay and the scenic order of the film, and wanted a few clarifications. A certain non-linear narrative of the film had put doubts in his mind, and he made sure that he clarified that with the director. Karan Johar, who has not had a very good year this year with films like Student of the Year 2 and Kalank falling by the wayside, is bankrolling the film. Kesari did well and Good Newwz eponymously may bring in good tidings for the maker and he hopes that Rannbhoomi will do well even as Johar himself works on Takht”, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan have earlier collaborated for the projects like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Also, they are said to teaming up for another flick with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar being speculated of playing female leads.

