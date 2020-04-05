Akshay Kumar’s Wife Twinkle Khanna Claims To Losing Track Of Time In Lockdown, Jokes She Might Shoot Herself!

Twinkle Khanna maybe Akshay Kumar’s wife, but she is known for a lot more than just that! Right from her amazing sense of humour to her ability to call a spade that it is, Khanna surely knows how to keep people engaged. While the former actress has been making headlines recently for her ‘middle-class’ problems of fixing broken glasses and slippers, there is something else that has got our attention this time around.

Twinkle Khanna shared a couple of posts on her social media handle claiming that she is losing track of time and feels that she might soon shoot herself! But before you let your horses running, it is not what you think. Twinkle says taken to her social media handle to share a video where she is talking about her problems and being unable to fix the glasses or the slippers.

In complete perils of laughter, Twinkle and her son Aarav can’t stop laughing as Twinkle is heard saying in the video, “Losing track of how many days we’ve been in lockdown but we are managing first by taping these spectacles. But now, I am literally at breaking point because this wonderful slipper that I was wearing to match this particular shoe has now broken and we are trying to glue it together. Unfortunately, it’s not working. By the end of this, I don’t know what I’ll have left. God bless you all as well.”

But it is the caption that had fans burst into laughter. Twinkle captioned the video as, “I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun.(sic).”

Well, that certainly is what the lockdown has done to many of us too!

