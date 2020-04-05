Money Heist Season 4: La Casa De Papel Makers Revealed A Big SPOILER In Their Poster Earlier & No One Noticed It!

Money Heist Season 4 aka the new season of La Casa de Papel is streaming on Netflix from April 3. After 9 months, the new season came out and it is full of action, drama, emotions and shocking moments. If you haven’t watched the latest season yet, we request you to not read the article further as it contains a major SPOILER.

A lot of things have surprised and shocked the fans about MHS4 and many are still trying to wrap their heads around it. In the latest season, one of the best characters Nairobi, played by Alba Flores dies. In the last episode of season 3, we saw Nairobi getting shot by a police officer. However, she didn’t die due to the gunshot. The gang members inside the Bank of Spain save her life after the Professor tells them to take help from a surgeon via video call. So how did die? Read on.

We all know from the beginning that Gandia (José Manuel Poga) will be a big threat to our gang members inside the bank. Also, he promises Nairobi that he will kill her. Unfortunately, Gandia manages to kill Nairobi with a bullet straight into her forehead. How did he do that? You have to watch it in Money Heist Season 4. Watching Nairobi get shot in the head and lying on the ground have shattered not only the Professor and others but also the fans. But what if we told you the makers of La Casa de Papel had revealed this major spoiler in one of their posters even before the show started streaming on Netflix?

On April 1, the makers shared a graphic poster of La Casa de Papel members (except for the Professor) pointing guns at each other. If you look at Nairobi, she’s lying on the ground and a circle formed on her forehead which resembles the gunshot by Gandia. It’s crazy how no one noticed it even after the series came out. Maybe it’s just a circle or the makers have really given out one of the biggest spoilers in this poster even before the series was out. Thankfully, no one figured it out before watching MHS4.

Take a look at the poster below:

Money Heist Season 4 is receiving amazing reviews all over the world. Fans are going gaga over the twists and drama in the latest season. Also, the possibility of season 5 is highly likely as the game is not over yet.

