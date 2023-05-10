Superstar Akshay Kumar, who made his Bollywood debut with Saugandh in 1991, has been in the movies for over 30 years. Over his three-decades-long career, Khiladi Kumar has given several memorable performances in films like Hera Pheri, Welcome, Namaste London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Singh Is Kinng.

Not many know that the superstar had a keen interest in performing arts from a very young age. In a recent episode of Twinkle Khanna’s YouTube show The Icons, Kumar recalled how his father would ask him to perform for every guest that came to their house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comedian Johnny Lever also joined Akshay Kumar on Twinkle Khanna’s show. The two were talking about how people always expect them to perform. A passing bystander once approached Johnny after he had problems at the airport owing to an issue with his ticket and told him to laugh because that is what is expected of him. “They think we are always funny. Like we have a button, and if you press that button, we’ll start,” Johnny shared.

Akshay Kumar recalled a time when he was between the ages of five and six when his father made him perform for every visiting cousin. “This has happened from my childhood. When I was little, around 5-6 years old, whenever any relative would come, my father would say, ‘Beta, break dance karke dikha’,” he said.

Akshay mimicked some moves he would show as a child and broke into a burst of laughter. He then added, “Meri samajh mein nahi aata hai ki ghar pe koi rishtedar aata hai toh humara mujra kyu karvate hain?”

Later, Johnny Lever recalled another time when he attended a funeral, and somebody in attendance struggled between laughing and crying since he had expected Johnny to be humorous.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Finally Breaks Silence On Her Past Relationships With Bollywood Stars, Says “Ended Dating Actors That I Worked With…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News