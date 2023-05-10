Known and loved for their outstanding efforts in the field of Arm Wrestling in India and now even abroad, Preeti Jhangiani and now celebrating a win like no other! Preeti Jhangiani has been appointed as President of the People’s Arm Wrestling Federation of India, which is the official Arm Wrestling Federation of India now.

It is through this group that all Arm Wrestling athletes will go through all International tournaments as well as they have just got international affiliation with Asian Armwrestling Federation and World Armwrestling Federation.

Ecstatic with this news, Preeti Jhangiani shares, “It is very big news for all of us and a source of extreme happiness! We’ve been working nonstop for this day, and being recognized for all our efforts is a great feeling. By being the President of the People’s ArmWrestling Federation India, I look forward to taking the sport all the more ahead.”

Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani have done an extraordinary job at taking their arm wrestling foundation Pro Panja League to amazing heights. PPL has succeeded in bringing a whole new wave to the progress of arm wrestling in the country. They have emerged as the voice of the players of Arm Wrestling and look into providing the best platforms and facilities to them.

