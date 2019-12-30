Akshay Kumar Reveals He STILL Gets Nervous Before A Film Release

Akshay Kumar has been in this industry for ample years now, to be new to the game! The Special 26 actor has established himself as one of the most bankable actors of today. And yet, the Khiladi confesses to getting jitters before every film release.

Yes, you read that guy! This man, too, feels nervous after spending close to 3 decades in the business. As Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of his latest release, Good Newwz, he revealed that he sends a small pray before any release asking for everything to go smoothly.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in his recent interaction, Akshay has been quoted saying, “I still feel nervous [before a new film’s release] and there’s a bit of anxiety, too, regarding what is going to happen. So, there’s some stress as well and always a small prayer for everything to go well.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his filmography for 2020, the year looks crazy with multiple releases for the actor. Right from Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb to Bachchan Panday and the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic, the year looks as crazy as 2019 was.

Speaking about the love and success that all his releases of this year got, Akshay said, “For me, personally, it [the year] was the same [like any other]. Sometimes, four out of four films work. And at other times, the numbers fluctuate as well. Bas darr lagta hai kahin chaar mein kabhi zero naa ho jaaye (laughs).”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The film takes a quirky and unusual route to the concept of IVF!

