Akshay Kumar Gifts His Mother A Trip To Her ‘Favourite Place’ On Birthday & You Will Be Surprised To Know Where It Was

The award for best son goes to Akshay Kumar. The actor has often proved that he is a family man. He is a very good father and a lovable husband. He has always been very protective of his kids and never refrains to shower love on Twinkle Khanna. But apart from these roles that he plays in real life, Akshay is also a very responsible son and we have a proof of it as well.

The actor who has a very busy schedule owing to his work commitments made sure his mother has an amazing birthday this year. Akshay took her to the one place that she loves the most and landed up in a casino in Singapore with her. Akshay took to social media to share a glimpse of the big birthday celebration as well.

In the video that the Good Newwz actor posted on social media, we can see him pushing his mother around in her wheelchair at a hotel in Singapore. They come across a board with the ‘casino’ sign written on it and Akshay points out at it and reveals to the birthday girl that this is where they will be going.

Akshay Kumar captioned his video as, “Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favourite place in the whole world: the casino.”

Well, that sounds like a celebration, right? We wonder how much did Akshay and his mother win at the casino.

Meanwhile, according to recent reports, Akshay Kumar has recently signed Aanand L Rai’s much talked about the project which also stars Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush. That’s not it, it has also been learnt that Akshay has charged huge 120 crores to come on board for the film.

A source close to the development has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks. Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crores plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project.”

Apart from this, the actor has an amazing lineup of films. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj & Bachchan Pandey.

