Mollywood heartthrob who is celebrating his 31st Birthday today had a special treat for his fans in the form of the teaser of Kilometres & Kilometres. The teaser of the much-anticipated release of Tovino’s was unveiled today morning by Malayalam superstar, Dulquer Salmaan.

The Ok Kanmani actor took to his Facebook account to unveil the teaser with a caption that read: “Wishing my dearest Tovi a very happy birthday and the best wishes for his upcoming movie Kilometers and Kilometers. I am sure the movie will be as much fun as its name. All the best to the team.”

Talking about the teaser of Kilometres & Kilometres, the 1 minute 14 seconds teaser has Tovino as a tour guide trying to explain the meaning and value of the relationship to a foreign tourist by asking her if she has seen Malayalam Superstar Mammootty’s film Vatsalyam in his broken English. But to his hard-luck, the tourist has no idea what he is talking about and replies in ‘no’.

One just can’t miss the actor’s charm and the innocence with which he communicates with the tourist.

Talking about Kilometres & Kilometres, the Tovino Thomas starrer is been written and helmed by Joe Baby. And it is co-produced by Tovino, Anto Joesph, Ramshi Ahmed, and Sinu Sidharth.

Music for the film is been composed by Sooraj S Kurup.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!