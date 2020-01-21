Pranam From Jaanu Out! Samantha Akkineni & Sharwanand’s Romantic Track Will Melt Your Heart

Post garnering rave reviews for the trailer of Jaanu, the makers this evening unveiled the first track from Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand’s romantic drama titled Pranam. Samantha who has close to 8 Million followers on her Twitter account, took to her micro-blogging account to share the song’s video with a tweet.

The versatile actress tweeted: “This journey! Here’s the lyrical of Pranam, the first single from #Jaanu…” and shared the video of Jaanu’s song Pranam.

This journey ! ❤️Here's the lyrical of Pranam, the first single from #Jaanu…https://t.co/SIlRTSBWdq — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 21, 2020

The lyrics of Pranam are penned down by Shree Mani, and the track is crooned by Chinmayi Sripada and Gowtham Bharadwaj. Their melodious track promises to touch your heartstrings.

Talking about Jaanu, the Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer is a Telugu remake of Tamil hit 96 which had Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in lead.

The original film was directed by C.Premkumar. The Telugu version too has been helmed by him. The Samantha starrer is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The romantic drama is slated to hit the big screens on 7th February.

