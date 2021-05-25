Akshay Kumar has always been the man to do things behind the scenes. Apart from getting praised in the media for helping others, he does certain things without letting many even know about it. He recently surprised Bollywood’s renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya on his birthday.

Ganesh has been for a very long time now and has a beneficial influence over other junior choreographers and background dancers in the industry. He expressed his wish of helping these dancers, and Akshay didn’t give a single thought before jumping in.

Akshay surprised Ganesh Acharya, and as a gift on his birthday (23rd May), he decided to help a huge chunk of dancers by filling their monthly ration during these demanding times.

Ganesh Acharya, in his conversation with BT, revealed, “Akshay Kumar has really been kind. It was my 50th birthday yesterday. He asked me what present I would like for the occasion and I asked him if he could help 1600 junior choreographers and aged dancers and about 2000 background dancers with a month’s ration. He readily agreed.”

Ganesh also added, “My wife is deeply involved in this activity through Ganesh Acharya Foundation. She personally oversees the packing and distribution, which is done areawise and keeping all the health and safety protocols in mind. The dancers and choreographers whose details are registered with us get either the money to afford the basics or a kit that contains the basic essentials to feed a small family unit for a month – the decision is theirs. We have had a system in place for a year now, and our logistics are very neatly planned to ensure no one puts themselves in any trouble.”

Isn’t Akshay Kumar indeed a ‘bade dilwala’?

“We have continuously rehearsed for our songs without breaking any protocols of the authorities. The dance troupes are ready to rock the floor. Sab tayari hai hum logon ki, shooting chaalu to ho. We have a song each for Ram Setu, Cirkus and Brahmastra alongside a couple of other films. Once the shootings commence, my teams will be ready in no time,” concluded Ganesh Acharya.

