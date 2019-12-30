Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh hit the theatre screens last Friday, and has been enjoying a great run at the box office ever since. The Raj Mehta directorial has been witnessing an upward trend in collections, which has brought its overall total to 64.99 crores. However, Khiladi Kumar’s fans aren’t happy and are accusing Karan Johar of altering collections.

Yes, you heard it right! Ever since Karan’s Dharma Productions shared the official collections of Good Newwz’s 3-day total, fans are going berserk and are trending ‘Karan Stop Under Reporting’, as they claim that the filmmaker is reporting lesser than actual collections. But that’s not it, further it is being stated that this happened during Kesari too, when the box office figures were far more, but KJo manipulated them over the profit sharing aspect.

Akshay Kumar Fans Go Berserk Over Good Newwz's Box Office Collections; Trend 'Karan STOP Under Reporting'
Check out some of the users comments below:

“Kjo is underreporting Because Akshay has all the Profit shares After the films success @karanjohar KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING,” wrote a user.

Another claimed, “Is Ch*tiyee @karanjohar ne.. Dekho.. @akshaykumar Ke against Boxofficeindia me fake figure ka Article. Dalke .kesa Paid article chapvaya….Bad me BOI khud 18.45cr real Collection de raha he…. Proof is here. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING”

A user commeted, “Good Newwz has collected 70.32 Cr in it’s 1st weekend. But producer’s are decreasing it’s collection by 1-2 Cr everyday. Same happened to Kesari too. Kesari collected 161.18 Cr, but producer’s decreased it to 154.41 Cr. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING”

“Soty 2 – flop Kalank – disaster Drive – pathetic But Kesari – Superhit Good Newwz – blockbuster Bc @karanjohar Jo insaan dharma productions bacha rha h uske hi movies underreport karta h bc. Kya dogla h be KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING,” tweeted another

