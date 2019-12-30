Akshay Kumar Fans Go Berserk Over Good Newwz’s Box Office Collections; Trend ‘Karan STOP Under Reporting’

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh hit the theatre screens last Friday, and has been enjoying a great run at the box office ever since. The Raj Mehta directorial has been witnessing an upward trend in collections, which has brought its overall total to 64.99 crores. However, Khiladi Kumar’s fans aren’t happy and are accusing Karan Johar of altering collections.

Yes, you heard it right! Ever since Karan’s Dharma Productions shared the official collections of Good Newwz’s 3-day total, fans are going berserk and are trending ‘Karan Stop Under Reporting’, as they claim that the filmmaker is reporting lesser than actual collections. But that’s not it, further it is being stated that this happened during Kesari too, when the box office figures were far more, but KJo manipulated them over the profit sharing aspect.

Check out some of the users comments below:

“Kjo is underreporting Because Akshay has all the Profit shares After the films success @karanjohar KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING,” wrote a user.

Kjo is underreporting Because Akshay has all the Profit shares After the films success @karanjohar KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING — Sandeep Pathak💫 (@PathakAKDevotee) December 30, 2019

Another claimed, “Is Ch*tiyee @karanjohar ne.. Dekho.. @akshaykumar Ke against Boxofficeindia me fake figure ka Article. Dalke .kesa Paid article chapvaya….Bad me BOI khud 18.45cr real Collection de raha he…. Proof is here. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING”

Is Chutiyee @karanjohar ne..

Dekho..@akshaykumar Ke against Boxofficeindia me fake figure ka Article. Dalke .kesa Paid article chapvaya….Bad me

BOI khud 18.45cr real Collection de raha he….

Proof is here. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING pic.twitter.com/jMEFKbSL1t — Akshay Kumar (@Akshaykumar____) December 30, 2019

A user commeted, “Good Newwz has collected 70.32 Cr in it’s 1st weekend. But producer’s are decreasing it’s collection by 1-2 Cr everyday. Same happened to Kesari too. Kesari collected 161.18 Cr, but producer’s decreased it to 154.41 Cr. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING”

Good Newwz has collected 70.32 Cr in it's 1st weekend. But producer's are decreasing it's collection by 1-2 Cr everyday. Same happened to Kesari too. Kesari collected 161.18 Cr, but producer's decreased it to 154.41 Cr. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING — Akshay Kumar Thunder (@AkshayK24x7) December 30, 2019

“Soty 2 – flop Kalank – disaster Drive – pathetic But Kesari – Superhit Good Newwz – blockbuster Bc @karanjohar Jo insaan dharma productions bacha rha h uske hi movies underreport karta h bc. Kya dogla h be KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING,” tweeted another

Soty 2 – flop

Kalank – disaster

Drive – pathetic But

Kesari – Superhit

Good Newwz – blockbuster Bc @karanjohar

Jo insaan dharma productions bacha rha h uske hi movies underreport karta h bc. Kya dogla h be

KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING — UT~SAV (@prakash_utsav) December 30, 2019

#GoodNewwz 1st weekend collections Friday – 19 Cr

Saturday – 23 Cr

Sunday – 27.15 Cr

Total – 69.15 Cr @akshaykumar kab khoon khulega apka??? 5cr ka chunaa lga dia 3 din mein abhi tak is sixeeeeeeeerrrrrr ne@karanjohar KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING — ʰᵃʳᵈʸ || HBD PATEL ✨ (@hardykhiladi) December 30, 2019

The whole trade is given 66 cr weekend! Par tujhe to apni jeb bharni hai na to paise daal de apni G me

Bc KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING pic.twitter.com/3lPAPkUWHZ — 👑 Prince 👑 (@_Prince_khiladi) December 30, 2019

Plz stop giving BO updates..

Naaag @karanjohar Underreporting BO on daily basis.@akshaykumar sir please never work with Naaag Karan Johar. KARAN STOP UNDERREPORTING — Sandeep Pathak💫 (@PathakAKDevotee) December 30, 2019

