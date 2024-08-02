Akshay Kumar has been facing a lot of backlash over his back-to-back box office failures. His multiple releases throughout the year have become a major topic of debate. But the superstar has broken his silence and has a clear message for all the trolls. Scroll below for all the details!

The dry spell began in 2021 with the release of Bell Bottom and continued till 2024, with the only exception of OMG 2. For instance, he began 2024 with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which badly tanked at the box office. His impacted star power even created a dent in Sarfira, which opened up to positive reviews from cine-goers.

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein. Its official trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai today. The superstar revealed that he has been receiving condolence messages since the failure of his recent films. One of the journalists texted him, “Bhai, you will be back.” He then called his well-wisher and asked him why he was writing such messages. “Mai gaya kahan hoon?” he asked.

Akshay Kumar continued, “Idhar hi hoon. Kaam karte rahunga. Humesha kaam karte rahunga. Chaahe log kuchh bhi bole. Subhe uthna hai, kasrat karni hai, kaam pe jaana hai, waapas aana hai. Jo bhi kamata hoon, apne dum pe kamata hoon. Kisi se kuch maanga nahi hai. I will keep on working till they have to shoot me down.”

His inspiring reaction was a tight slap to haters and a big sigh of relief for his fans, who have been worried about him.

Meanwhile, Khel Khel Mein also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal. The comedy-drama is slated for an Independence Day 2024 release. It will battle in a three-way clash with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 and John Abraham’s Vedaa.

