Amid global celebrities like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris supporting farmers’ protest, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty have come in support of the Indian government. Read to know the scoop below.

Earlier today, Anurag Srivastava who happens to be the official spokesperson for External Affair of the Ministry shared a long note narrating the government’s stand on farmers’ protests.

Sharing his long note on Twitter, actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda”.

Ajay Devgn also came forward to support the cause and tweeted, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda”.

Suniel Shetty also came forward in support of the official spokesperson for External Affair of the Ministry and tweeted, “We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda”.

Ekta Kapoor also joined the wagon and tweeted, “Lets stand united against any propaganda. Together we can and we will! #IndiaAgainstPropoganda #IndiaTogether”.

Singer Kailash Kher tweeted, “बढ़ते वर्चस्व को देख भारत विरोधी किसी भी हद तक गिर रहे. Even in this sad phase of pandemic,India is helping all nations with vaccine supply for the sake of Humanity.Let all realise that India is ONE & will not tolerate comments against it. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda”.

The social media went into a frenzy after Rihanna tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest yesterday. Since then, there has been a rage going on Twitter.

Who do y’all support? Share your thoughts on Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others’ tweets in the comments section.

