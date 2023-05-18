Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan will release the teaser of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), the much-awaited pan-India film, on Friday.

The film stars Tovino Thomas, Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. This is going to be Tovino’s first pan-India film and will be released on a grand note.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan, for the first time, will be unveiling the teaser of a southern film, and the team of ARM is excited about it.

The teaser will be out on May 19 at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has talked about his film ‘Vikram Vedha’ and shared that he tried doing something which was a “bit whacko” for him.

The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is now airing online, with its digital premiere being made free for the viewers. He also asked if his experiment in the film worked.

“Really eager for you all to watch #VikramVedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me :) I wonder if it has worked YOU tell me! Also by the way, you can watch the digital premiere absolutely FREE! Which I think is amazing, well done @officialjiocinemafor making this happen!” Hrithik Roshan, who played a gangster in the film, wrote.

‘Vikram Vedha’ is a neo-noir film and is a remake of a Tamil film of the same name. It is inspired by the Indian folktale ‘Baital Pachisi’. The Hindi version also stars Radhika Apte and Yogita Bihani. In the film, a police officer sets out to track down and kill a dreaded gangster.

Must Read: Don 3: Ranveer Singh Has Indeed Replaced Shah Rukh Khan, A Video Has Already Been Shot For An Official Announcement? Reports State “Planning To Release Without Delay”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News