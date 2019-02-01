Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De Gets Postponed For THIS Reason!

After delivering a sleeper hit with Raid last year, Ajay Devgn is jam-packed in 2019 with several upcoming projects. It is learned that his upcoming collaboration with Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De, will now arrive on a new date to avoid any curtailment in the business of Total Dhamaal, which too features Ajay Devgn.

Earlier, De De Pyaar De was scheduled for March 15, 20-22 days later Total Dhamaal. As both the movies feature the same actor, Ajay Devin lead, the makers decided to provide a healthy gap between the releases at the box office.

As per the report in the Mumbai Mirror, the romantic-comedy will now see a new release date of May 17. “It is not good for business to have two films featuring the same actor release within a span of 20 days. With the earlier date, there would have been an overlap in marketing campaigns,” states the source to the daily.

Further, Bhushan Kumar, one of the producers of the film, confirmed the news. He quoted, “DDPD is a commercial entertainer and deserves a good release date and we don’t think Total Dhamaal and our film should release within 15-20 days of each other. May 17 is a good date”.

Directed by debutant Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. It is co-produced by Luv Ranjan.

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol find it positive that the #MeToo movement has allowed people to open up about their unsavoury experiences and be heard, but the former says it is important for people to know both sides of a story.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!