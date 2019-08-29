Ajay Devgn To Play A Baddie In Boney Kapoor’s Next Starring Thala Ajith?

Two times National Award-winning actor Ajay Devgn who will be making his debut in Telugu film industry with S.S Rajamouli’s RRR has been approached with a yet another film down South with a plum role.

As per reports, Raid star has been approached for a role in Tamil Star Thala Ajith’s Next (#Thala60). The makers are keen to rope in Ajay to play a negative role in the film which will be produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by H.Vinoth.

If reports are to be believed, the talks are on between the makers and the ‘De De Pyaar De‘ actor. However, a final confirmation is yet to be made.

This isn’t for the first time where the superstar has been approached to play an antagonist in a south film, as early this year the actor was approached by filmmaker Shankar to play a negative role in Kamal Hassan starrer Indian 2.

The actor then liked the role, but unfortunately had to decline the offer following his busy schedule and date issues, and also by the time he got the offer he had already signed in the dotted lines for a film with Bahubali maker S.S.Rajamouli’s RRR, which will have him as a villain.

Talking about RRR, the film also stars Ram Charan, Jr.NTR and Alia Bhatt in major roles.

Apart from RRR, Ajay also has Amit Sharma’s Maidaan, for which he is busy shooting these days.

The Amit Sharma directorial is a biopic based on life of India football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

The film has National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh opposite Ajay in lead.

