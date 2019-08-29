Bigg Boss Fame Karanvir Bohra Gives A ‘Birthday’ Surprise To Daughters & Their Reaction Is Priceless!

Karanvir Bohra, who turned 37 yesterday, flew to Canada to celebrate his birthday with his twin daughters and wife Teejay Sidhu. Karanvir celebrated his birthday here in India first with his Shararat co-stars including Shruti Seth and Simple Kaul.

The pictures and videos are going viral on the internet. Karanvir’s daughter have their Instagram account named ‘Twinbabydiaries’ and have 416K followers.

Karanvir’s wife, Teejay shared a picture of her husband holding their daughters while picking them up from school is literally the most adorable thing you’ll see on the internet today. She shared it on Instagram and wrote, “What a shock the #babies got when their #Dad picked them up from school today! 😄 These are the greatest #birthday joys, the greatest gifts.. being wrapped up in the #love of your #children. I always say there is only one question you need to ask yourself when choosing a life partner.. ‘Would I want my children to be just like him?’ That’s how I knew you were ‘the one,’ sweety.. I see so much of you in #Bella and #Vienna.. the best of you.. and that makes me so #happy and so #grateful. You are a terrific Dad, a terrific.. everything! (The list is too long!) Happy to you again, #sweety! ❤️❤️”

Here are a few videos & pictures from Karanvir’s birthday bash. Hope you like them!

