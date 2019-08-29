Bigg Boss Fame Karanvir Bohra Gives A ‘Birthday’ Surprise To Daughters & Their Reaction Is Priceless!

Karanvir Bohra, who turned 37 yesterday, flew to Canada to celebrate his birthday with his twin daughters and wife Teejay Sidhu. Karanvir celebrated his birthday here in India first with his Shararat co-stars including Shruti Seth and Simple Kaul.
The pictures and videos are going viral on the internet. Karanvir’s daughter have their Instagram account named ‘Twinbabydiaries’ and have 416K followers.
View this post on Instagram
BELLA / VIENNA – This was the day we were selling #icecream. Actually we sell it everyday! 😄 We were waiting for our #Dad to come and buy some. He doesn't usually eat ice cream because he's on a gym diet. But he eats it at our parlour because it's pretend ice cream, so it's okay for people on diets. :) You can even have it with chocolate sauce and sprinkles! They're also pretend. 😊 Who wants some?? * * #Bella #Vienna #Godschildren #sistersforever #fraternal #twins #sisters #siblings #babiesofinstagram #sunshine #babies #sistersforlife #sweetestgirls #daughters #mychildren #myheart #family #twinsies #daddysgirls #baby #blessings #twinnies
View this post on Instagram
Two #babies giving each other the 'I don't want to talk to her' look! 😂 But I know they love each other – and it's up to me to teach them how to mend things. :) Home is our first school – it's where we learn how to fight, how to forgive. And parents are our first teachers. How my #children behave as adults will partly reflect on me. I can't be in charge of everything they say/do, but I'd like to feel I did my best when they were little. I'd want them to remember love is always the answer. ❤️😊 (But we'll take the hugs and high-fives!) * It's easy to make them reconcile at this age – a trip to @ashmitpatel Uncle's house to see his cats always helps. ;) Not sure if it'll work when they're teenagers! 😂 * #Bella #Vienna #sistersquad #babygirls #fraternal #twin #sisters #siblings #mommysgirls #sistersforlife #sistersforever #baby #blessings #daughters
Karanvir’s wife, Teejay shared a picture of her husband holding their daughters while picking them up from school is literally the most adorable thing you’ll see on the internet today. She shared it on Instagram and wrote, “What a shock the #babies got when their #Dad picked them up from school today! 😄 These are the greatest #birthday joys, the greatest gifts.. being wrapped up in the #love of your #children. I always say there is only one question you need to ask yourself when choosing a life partner.. ‘Would I want my children to be just like him?’ That’s how I knew you were ‘the one,’ sweety.. I see so much of you in #Bella and #Vienna.. the best of you.. and that makes me so #happy and so #grateful. You are a terrific Dad, a terrific.. everything! (The list is too long!) Happy to you again, #sweety! ❤️❤️”
View this post on Instagram
What a shock the #babies got when their #Dad picked them up from school today! 😄 This is the greatest joy, the greatest gift.. being wrapped up in the #love of your #children. I always say there is only one question you need to ask yourself when choosing a life partner.. 'Would I want my children to be just like him?' That's how I knew you were 'the one,' sweety.. I see so much of you in #Bella and #Vienna.. the best of you.. and that makes me so #happy.. so #grateful I got you. You are a terrific Dad, a terrific.. everything! (The list is too long!) Happy to you again, #sweety! ❤️❤️ * * #daddysgirls #fraternal #twin #sisters #siblings #daddyduty #birthdayboy #happybirthday #blessings #gratitude #family #ourdaughters #babyloves #sweetestgirls #babiesofinstagram #fatherdaughterlove
Trending
Here are a few videos & pictures from Karanvir’s birthday bash. Hope you like them!
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!