Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who has recently directed and was seen in ‘Bholaa’, is set to change the dynamics of movie exhibitions in the northeast part of the country.

The actor’s NY Cinemas will open its exclusive multiplex cinema in the heart of Guwahati city. This multiplex will be NY Cinema’s entry in the northeast region after successfully having delivered multiple screens in the North and West of the country.

The theatre is designed keeping the Assamese culture and tradition in mind, where everyone feels at home.

NY Cinemas, a multiplex chain, was founded by Ajay Devgn with the intention of bringing the old-world charm of single screens back to the multiplexes and bringing the audiences closer to their favourite films and film stars.

Ajay said: “It’s a pleasure to have finally made it to the northeast and I hope the people of Guwahati give NY Cinemas the same love that they always shower on me and my films.”

Unique features like a 360-degree photo booth, a 12 feet video wall in the theatre lobby, and multiple selfie points to capture every happy moment and go back with wholesome memories complete the entire movie-watching experience at NY Cinemas.

