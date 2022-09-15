Ajay Devgn's Luxury 'NY Cinemas' Is All Set To Open In Ahmedabad

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s venture NY Cinemas is all set to have its new cinema hall launching in the city of Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

The city will soon see the most premium and classical movie watching experience with unique features that the city has ever witnessed.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn’s NY Cinemas located at Aamrakunj at Motera Road, Ahmedabad is spread over 25,000 sq ft and houses four auditoriums, an action filled filmy Lounge, with a Live Kitchen and a mocktail bar specially curated to suit the taste and palate of the people of Ahmedabad.

Get ready Ahmedabad! #NYCinemas is all set to expand its horizon. Here's to a शुभारंभ ✨ pic.twitter.com/VnEBPXT4mx — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 15, 2022

It offers a 320-seater Dolby ATMOS screen, a classical luxurious auditorium with all reclining seats housing 75 of them and all the four screens can play 3D movies.

NY Cinemas has already made its presence in Gujarat at Bhuj, Surendranagar and will shortly open not only in Ahmedabad but also in Anand, Surat and Rajkot.

With its constant endeavour for innovation, NY Cinemas aims at providing a complete luxury experience and make the audiences fall in love with the entire yesteryear movie-watching experience with a modern twist and one can soon experience it at Motera Road.

Must Read: When Nora Fatehi Refused To Recognise Her Alleged Ex-Beau & Said, “Who Is Angad Bedi?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram