Bollywood actor-producer Ajay Devgn has purchased the Hindi remake rights of 2019 Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura. Ajay will produce the Hindi remake.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news, tweeting: “Actor @ajaydevgn has bought the Hindi remake rights of 2019’s Telugu crime comedy #Brochevarevarura. He will produce it with others starring in the remake.”

Actor @ajaydevgn has bought the Hindi remake rights of 2019’s Telugu crime comedy #Brochevarevarura He will produce it with others starring in the remake.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 17, 2020

The Telugu original was written and directed by Vivek Athreya. The film starred actors Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satyadev Kancharana, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles.

The Hindi remake backed by Ajay Devgn will reportedly star Abhay Deol and Karan Deol. It is not yet known whether Ajay Devgn will play a character in the film or not.

Meanwhile, Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress Aakanksha Singh will play Ajay Devgn’s on-screen wife in the upcoming film MayDay. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, along with Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

“It’s like a dream come true to be a part of such a big and much-awaited film. I am so excited to share the screen with Ajay sir and Amitabh sir and icing on the cake is Ajay sir is directing the film. It’s actually happening! It’s an important role and I am lucky that the first muhurat shot of the film had me in it,” said Aakanksha.

Another upcoming film of Ajay Devgn is Maidaan which will hit theatres on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra.

