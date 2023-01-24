Last evening, we saw who’s of Bollywood arriving at Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s birthday bash. He celebrated his 78th birthday in presence of his close friends and the event was undoubtedly a star-studded affair. Right from Salman Khan to Kartik Aaryan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood celebs made their presence felt and how. However, soon after their video surfaced fans missed the Dabangg Khan.

For the unversed, the Dabangg Khan and Aish were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. However, both have moved on now as the Devdas actress is happily married to AB and they share a daughter Aaradhya.

At Subhash Ghai’s birthday bash, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal in a blue Anarkali with white embroidery. Letting her hair down, she rounded off her look with a georgette matching dupatta and shimmery stilettos. Complementing his wife, Abhishek Bachchan was seen sporting a blue bandhgala along with formal shoes. On the other hand, Salman Khan opted for a comfy yet casual look as he wore a brown jacket with burgundy pants.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Aaj bhi bhaijan ki wajh se bhabi bolta hu,” while another said, “Selmon bhoi bhi gya h.” “Salman Khan ka pyaar!” wrote a third user.

A fourth user even commented on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s chemistry and said, “I always feel some kind of disconnection between these two. What abt others, do they feel the same?”

A netizen also commented on Salman Khan’s video and wrote, “Omg andar Aishwarya hai.”

However, another section of social media has been showering love and praises on Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Right from commenting on their style to their looks, they are garnering praises and how!

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari among others. But before that he will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in a cameo appearance.

