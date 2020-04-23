After Pledging For 45,000 Workers, Sonu Sood To Provide Meals To 25,000 More Migrant Workers During Ramzan

Many celebs from the film fraternity have been contributing as much as they can to the battle against the Novel Coronavirus. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood after making a huge contribution has come ahead for one more. The actor has pledged to provide meals to 25,000 migrant workers during Ramzan.

For the unversed, Sonu Sood has been already helping 45,000 workers which he had pledged earlier. Now these 25,000 are an addition to the same. If the reports are to go by, someone reached out to Sonu regarding the concern of the workers who have been stuck in Bhiwandi and belong to several parts of the country including West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Following the same Sonu has arranged a few kitchens and has decided to provide meals to them during the month of Ramzan. There is no confirmation or comment from Sonu as of yet.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sonu said that it is important to help people in the times of such crisis. Through this initiative they will provide special meal kits to those who will be following Roza. The aim is to serve 1.5 lakh meals.

In the fight with COVID-19, apart from serving meals, Sonu has already offered his hotel in Mumbai to medical professionals who are working day night to curb the virus. Meanwhile, many actors including Akshay Kumar,Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan and many more have contributed to the battle.

