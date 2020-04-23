Arjun Rampal Is Making The Most Of Lockdown, Spending Quality Time With GF Gabriella Demetriades & Son In Karjat

Actor Arjun Rampal is stuck in Karjat with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their toddler son Arik, amid the lockdown. When the lockdown was announced, the actor was shooting there and preferred to stay there to be safe. Fortunately, Arjun owns a house in Karjat.

There was a reason why the actor deliberately decided to stay in a peaceful town, instead of rushing back to Mumbai. Karjat hasn’t registered any coronavirus case as yet, which is a relief for Arjun and Gabriella. Arjun feels secure to stay there as it’s one of the rarest places which hasn’t become a victim of coronavirus.

The actor told Mid-Day, “Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment”. He added, “I thought it would be better to operate from here instead of travel at this point. I have a house here, so it worked out well. We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency”, he added.

When asked about his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, who stay with former wife Mehr Jessia in Mumbai, Arjun said, “They are doing their work online, and I am constantly chatting with them”.

Arjun has been in a relationship with Gabriella for two years now, he got divorced with ex-wife Mehr last year. On the work front, Arjun was last seen in JP Dutta’s ‘Paltan‘ and is currently working on ‘Nastik‘, directed by Shailesh Varma.

