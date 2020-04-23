Anushka Sharma Tries The Gibberish Filter On Instagram, Virat Kohli Helps Her Get The Correct Answer, WATCH

The Lockdown has left people in their homes practising social distancing, and brought them all on Instagram. Our very own B-Townies are no different. Actor Anushka Sharma has been entertaining her fans on Instagram and now she is trying the new gibberish filter and you cannot miss this adorable content.

Anushka Sharma who is in quarantine with husband Virat Kohli has been sharing updates and having fun on Instagram. Yesterday as she took the popular ‘gibberish filter’ challenge, fans were again up for some fun.

The Pari actor’s cue on the filter was ‘Stir Range Earth Inks’. After trying and guessing multiple times, Anushka did not get the answer right. Suddenly she landed on the answer ‘stranger things’ and no points for guessing who prompted it. In the video that she put on stories, we cannot see Virat but can hear him prompting the answer. Post this she shared it and tagged herself as a ‘Bewakoof Ladki’.

Meanwhile, it was last week when Anushka shared the hilarious video of her cheering for Virat just like his fans do. She made the video because apparently this is the time the Indian Premier League takes place every year and she didn’t want Virat to miss the aura. On the contrary, Virat’s reaction to her cheering was epic. Catch the video right below.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She recently shared the first glimpse of her produced show, Patal Lok.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!