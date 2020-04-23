Saif Ali Khan On Shah Rukh Khan’s Long Break From Films: “He Has Become Synonymous With A Certain Era…”

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film post Zero has become the biggest mystery of all time and it is only King Khan who can solve it for his fans. SRK’s absence from the film is getting unbearable for the fans and now talking about it is his Kal Ho Na Ho co-star Saif Ali Khan. Below is what the Nawab of Bollywood has to say.

The Tanhaji actor was present at the India Today Conclave where the actor spoke how Shah Rukh is associated with a certain era and that is where his fans think he belongs to. Which may be the reason his experiments fail. He also expressed how the actor needs to readjust and get back stronger.

Saif Ali Khan said, “SRK, if he is finding a little bit of a tricky time on which film to do or how to be seen, I don’t know I was thinking about it the other day. Maybe he is so strongly identified with a certain era and becoming the face of Bollywood, on many different platforms. So he has become synonymous with a certain era and when that era passes, you probably need to re-adjust. But he, like all of them, are amazing survivors.”

Adding to it, Saif exclaimed how one cannot write anybody off just like that. There are good and bad times both and they have seen it all. He also said that 90’s actor has certain resilience and it is just a matter of finding the right project.

Saif also spoke about Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as well. Saif said, “Salman was a superstar from the first shot he gave. Aamir has always made good cinematic choices, he pioneered so many new things”.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the superhit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor has a good line up including Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!