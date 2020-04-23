The COVID-19 pandemic has created enough drama on all fronts. We have heard of how relationships of celebs like Sunidhi Chauhan-Hitesh Sonik, Asha Negi-Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar have hit a rough patch. Now, a news has come as Imtiaz Ali has gone back to his estranged wife, Preety. Their daughter Ida is also with them and the parents are jointly caring for her.

After Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, they are the second celeb parents who seem to have moved in together for better co-ordination amid lockdown.

As per SpotboyE, this happened a month back. The couple also called back their daughter, Ida who is studying in the US. She came to Mumbai on March 13. As per sources, Imtiaz Ali was very stressed about his family. It seems Preety and Imtiaz are quite happy together.

Imtiaz Ali and Preety got divorced in 2012. In May 2018, it was reported that he is dating celeb chef, Sarah Todd. Mumbai Mirror reported, “They share a common passion for food and travel and like spending time with each other. Imtiaz is a very private person and likes to keep his personal life away from the public view. They are taking it slow for now and there is no clarity if the topic of marriage has been raised.”

After his divorce, Imtiaz had said, “Yes, I am. I had become very formal in my approach to everybody. Marriage is so artificial; it comes with so many dos and don’ts that not only make you claustrophobic but also mediocre. It reduces you to a ch***a version of yourself, you play roles to meet someone else’s expectations. Today, I say things as they are. I’m not hypocritical. I am as open-minded as when I was in school and college.” It should be noted that Preety and Imtiaz were always good friends.

