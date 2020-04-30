After Irrfan Khan, Now Rishi Kapoor Leaves Us; D-Day Director Nikkhil Advani Says, “There Will Jashan In The Heaven Tonight”

While the world will take time to heal from the loss of Irrfan Khan’s demise, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has also left us today. Rishi who has been working in the Bollywood industry as a lead actor since 47 years left for his heavenly abode. The actor after his long battle with cancer passed away today.

He was shifted to ICU last night after being hospitalised for 2 weeks and the bad news broke out just today.

Rishi had worked with Irrfan Khan in Nikkhil Advani’s film D Day and a picture of both from the film is now going viral everywhere. Nikkhil took to Twitter and shared the pic with a heartfelt caption, “At least one thing is for sure. There will be jashan in the heavens tonight. “

He also wrote, “No one treated me with the respect an actor gives a director more than you did, that too being who you were. You were my friend sir. I’m sitting, remembering and just chuckling, laughing. Waiting for your booming voice to say “boy… make me one more drink!” #RishiKapoor #RIP”

A lot of other people are also sharing the same pic on social media because it’s making so much sense right now. Have a look:

The 68-years actor made his debut as a lead actor in 1973 with a romantic film Bobby. Initially known as a romantic hero, he did films of several genres later and played negative characters too. was last seen in 2019 film The Body and was expected to be seen in the upcoming The Intern remake. May his soul rests in peace!

