“Khosla Ka Ghosla” and “Bheja Fry“-famed actor Vinay Pathak bid an emotional goodbye to actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away yesterday morning due to cancer and colon infection related complications.

“I am very numb right now. I don’t know what to say, I am devastated. It’s really heartbreaking. I can only imagine what his wife and kids must be going through. I can’t talk much, I am sorry,” said Vinay, when we contacted him for his reaction.

On the subject that Irrfan Khan’s demise is a big loss for the industry, he said: “All these are conversations. This is someone’s personal tragedy because this news has shaken his family, his friends, and people like us who were very close to him. This we will debate after one month, on what the industry has lost. In my eyes, he was one of the most gifted and talented actors today,” said Vinay.

Irrfan Khan passed away in the wee-hours of Wednesday in Kokilaben Dhuribhai Ambani Hospital. His death was mourned by the the whole fraternity and his fans across the globe. Irrfan Khan will always be remembered for his craft and the valur he brought to the Indian cinema.

