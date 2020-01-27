After Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar Now Postpones Bell Bottom Too, Here’s Why

Seems like Akshay Kumar is busy reshuffling the release dates of his various announced projects. After announcing the new release date of Bachchan Pandey, now the superstar just revealed the new release date of his film Bell Bottom. Turns out the star is avoiding a clash between his own films and has killed the memes.

Bell Bottom which was set to release on January 22, 2021, will now be releasing on April 2, 2021. Announcing the same Akshay wrote, “I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day 😜 #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April 2021!”

The shuffle comes after Akshay earlier today announced the new release date for his other film Bachchan Pandey. The film which was earlier set to release on Christmas 2020 was pushed ahead to January 22, 2021. It happened to be that Bell Bottom was also supposed to hit the screens on the same day. To avoid the clash of his two films, Akshay postponed the later.

Meanwhile, Bachchan Pandey was postponed to avoid the clash with Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha that releases on Christmas 2020. Aamir himself announced the same through his twitter handle and wrote, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid

Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film.

Looking forward to it. Love. A”

Let’s see how profitable the reshuffling turns out for the films.

