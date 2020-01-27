Priyanka Chopra Massively Trolled For Her Grammys’ Outfit; See Comments

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a smashing entry together at the 62nd Grammys Awards yesterday. The couple even posed together for the pictures and fans are going gaga over their good looks and hotness. However, a certain section of people is trolling Priyanka Chopra for her outfit.
The Quantico actress opted for Ralph and Russo’s ivory white gown with a deep plunging neckline. She set her hair neatly in a side partition, with filled-in brows, plim lips and drop earrings. PeeCee had shared a video on her Instagram story which was shared across several Instagram pages.
A lot of trolls bashed Priyanka Chopra for opting for an outfit which has such a ‘deep’ neck. One of the trolls wrote, “Bakwash dressig”. Another person commented, “So nonsense nd shameless women in the world ….so vulgar …itna bhi nahi pehnna tha … besharmi ki sari hadd cross kar chuki hai ye …”
Check out the comments below:
Priyanka Chopra has not reacted to any trolls yet!
Well, it was not just Priyanka Chopra who got trolled. Several people also made fun of her hubby Nick Jonas as a piece of spinach was stuck in his teeth during his performance at Grammy Awards.
A video of this performance is going viral on the internet. The Sucker singer took this trolling sportingly and responded on his Twitter page, “And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪”.
