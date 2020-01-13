Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Gets His Leading Lady In Mrunal Thakur?

Actress Mrunal Thakur is in the best phase of her career right now. The actress who had an amazing 2019 with two successful films, Super 30 and Batla House, is now speculated to be a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom. Below are all the details you need to know.

It was in the last leg of 2019 that Akshay Kumar announced one of his many projects, Bell Bottom. The poster of him in a gangster look was welcomed and celebrated by fans. The news now is that if things fall in the right place, the film will get its female lead in Mrunal. If this finalizes, it will be a fresh pair as the two, Akshay and Mrunal will be working together for the first time.

Talking about the same to Bollywood Hiumgama, a source said, “Nikkhil was keen to sign Mrunal as he’s worked with her in Batla House (where she plays John’s wife and a news anchor) and feels that she is very talented. Bell Bottom is said to be a spy thriller revolving around a cop-cum-detective’s stories. He is a cop in the day but likes to be a sleuth when off duty.”

“If everything goes well and Mrunal signs Bell Bottom, she will play Akshay’s romantic interest. Her role is interesting and has shades to it – someone whom Akshay’s character meets in the course of his life as a cop and falls in love with her. It’s a retro movie set in the 1980s, and the thriller revolving around one of India’s forgotten heroes. It will be a mix of all Akshay, Vashu and Nikkhil’s style of filmmaking – action, emotion and entertainment and is said to be inspired from a real-life incident,” the source added.

Bell Bottom is produced by Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Akshay Kumar. Akshay is said to have been paid a whopping amount for the role.

Mrunal on the other hand has Jersey with Shahid Kapoor and Toofan with Farhan Akhtar. The actress was last in the anthology Ghost Stories that released on January 1, 2020.

