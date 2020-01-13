Meghan Markle To Do Voiceover For Disney? Courtesy, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke the internet last week when they announced their separation from the royal family. The couple made this huge revelation on their Instagram page ‘Sussexroyal’. Now, on Saturday, reports were out that Meghan Markle has signed a deal with Disney for an upcoming project in which she will do a voiceover.

Well, the latest news will surely take you by surprise. A video is out in which Prince Harry spoke to Disney CEO Bob Iger, last summer, during the premiere of The Lion King regarding Meghan. Harry told Bob that his wife has a good voice and should be considered for their next.

As reported by Daily Mail, Prince Harry tells Bob Iger, “You know, she does voiceovers”.

Iger responds, “Oh really, I did not know that.”

Harry further said, “She’s really interested.” To which Iger replied, “We’d love to try.”

During this conversation between Prince Harry and Bob Iger, Meghan Markle is seen standing beside them but she’s busy in a conversation with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Meanwhile, coming to their split from the royal family, the couple shared on Instagram, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

