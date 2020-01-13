VIDEO: When Shah Rukh Khan Almost PUNCHED A Prankster: “Will Take Off Your Clothes & Bury You”

Shah Rukh Khan is known worldwide for his graceful behavior, be it with his Industry mates or fans all across the world. However, a video is going viral over various social media platforms, where the actor can be seen in his anger mode, threatening a prankster to bury him.

It all began when famous Egyptian prankster and Ramez Underground host, Ramez Galal, pulled out a prank on the actor. SRK was leaving for an interview when the driver lost his way through a desert and this scary incident happened. Soon after, when the prank is unveiled, the actor breaks in anger and somehow stops himself from punching the host.

A video is going viral where Shah Rukh Khan at the peak of his anger says, “You want me to make this funnier? I will take off your clothes and bury you”. While he’s making his way out of the location, the host continuously pleads for forgiveness and can be heard saying ‘I love you’ multiple times in the video.

Check out the viral video below:

While the host had been heard saying “You’re an example for people, you have to forgive me,” it remains unknown whether SRK ever forgave him or not.

Meanwhile, Ramez Underground is known for pranking various other International celebrities like Paris Hilton, Johnny Deep and Antonio Banderas.

